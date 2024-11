Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sparked a social media frenzy on Monday night during the team’s close victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Tagovailoa threw an interception to Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom with about 10 minutes left in the second quarter. He tried to make a tackle on Rozeboom but ended up getting a knee to the head on the play.

For someone who has had serious concussion issues and has vowed to be smarter about using his head during games, the tackle attempt did not sit right with fans watching at home.

Tagovailoa said he did not plan to use his head to make the tackle.

The Dolphins won the game 23-15. Tagovailoa appeared to be fine after the play. He had 207 yards on 20-of-28 passing with one touchdown pass and an interception.

Tagovailoa said before the game he had no plans to retire after he suffered the third known concussion of his career.

"If they would have told me that I couldn’t play, I would have definitely taken that into consideration, but there were no talks like that," he told ESPN. "It never stuck in my mind that I was ever thinking of retiring."

Tagovailoa added he did not want to be known as the "poster boy" for concussions.

Before he returned to play the Arizona Cardinals a few weeks ago, Tagovailoa made clear he had no interest in the Guardian Cap.

He said he would have to be smarter on the field to prevent himself getting hurt even further.

"Just got to be smart, that’s it. Just got to be smart," he said. "My entire time playing football, I’ve been a competitor, and that is or was sort of my edge when I would run from high school, even in college I would do the same thing. But it’s a professional setting; this is the professional level, the best of the best, you just cant be doing that. So definitely got to stay more available for the team, for the organization, for our guys."