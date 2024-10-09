City of Detroit burns Saints’ receiver Equanimeous St. Brown after he says it’s not a ‘desirable destination’

Equanimeous St. Brown apparently doesn’t have much love for the city of Detroit.

During last week’s episode of the "St. Brown Podcast," Equanimeous took a number of digs at the city that his brother Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown calls home.

"No one really flies to Detroit, it’s not really a desirable destination. So there’s not that many flights going there, in case you were wondering," Equanimeous, who signed with the New Orleans Saints practice squad this offseason, quipped.

"I’m telling you. No one's trying to go to Detroit, really. Other than for a Lions game, I feel like there’s no reason to go there."

Unsurprisingly, Amon-Ra took defense of his brother’s remarks, but Equanimeous was unrelenting.

"Detroit — no one's going there. I promise you… I think a lot of people outside Detroit would agree with me. Like if they could choose to live anywhere in the world or the country, they would not choose Detroit — hate to say it."

The remarks appeared to ruffle some feathers in Michigan — especially the social media account for the city of Detroit.

"Man, we know it’s hard when baby bro is outshining you. But you don’t have to take that out on us, Equanimeous," the account on X posted in response to a clip of the podcast. "Our population has actually grown for the first time in more than six decades, per the @uscensusbureau. Detroit now ranks as the 26th most populous city in America."

Equanimeous responded back on social media with another spirited dig, "Hopefully next year you’ll crack top 25."

But Detroit had the last laugh.

"Hopefully next year you don’t have to move to another city," the post read.

Equanimeous St. Brown was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After four seasons, he signed with the Chicago Bears and, during the offseason, he joined the Saints practice squad.