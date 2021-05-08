Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins sign Jibri Blount, former college basketball player and son of NFL Hall of Famer Mel Blount

Blount was named MEAC Men's Basketball Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Miami Dolphins took an interesting approach to beef up their offensive line this week. 

The team announced Thursday that they signed former North Carolina Central standout Jibri Blount -- a college basketball player -- as a free agent tight end. 

Blount, who is the son of NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount, confirmed the news in an Instagram post. 

"Plot twist... I’m in the NFL!" he said, sporting a Dolphins cap. "Thank you @miamidolphins for the opportunity, super excited to get to work." 

Blount, 24, started his college career playing at Cleveland State before transferring to North Carolina Central after his sophomore year. He started in 31 games in 2019, leading the MEAC in minutes per game (36.8) and steals per game (2.2). He was third in the conference in scoring (19.2 points per game), third in rebounding (9.5) and fifth in field goal percentage (52.5).

He was also named MEAC Player of the Year. 

Blount won’t be the first college hoops player to make the switch in the pros. He’ll be following in the footsteps of eight-time Pro Bowler Antonio Gates and Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham.

