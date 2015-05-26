Dolphins send WR Wallace to Vikings

Davie, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Minnesota Vikings have acquired wide receiver Mike Wallace from the Miami Dolphins.

The Vikings will receive Wallace and a seventh-round pick in this year's draft in exchange for a 2015 fifth-round selection.

Wallace had 67 catches for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, his second with Miami after he inked a five-year, $60 million deal with the Dolphins.

ESPN reports the Dolphins made the move before they had to pay Wallace a $3 million bonus due this weekend.

The 28-year-old Wallace, who spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, has 375 catches for 5,834 yards and 47 TDs over his career.

It marked the second big move by the Dolphins on Friday. The team acquired big-play wide receiver Kenny Stills from New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and a 2015 third-round draft choice.