Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick says he supports Tua Tagovailoa even though he still wants to play

The Miami Dolphins selected former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to secure their long-term future at the position, but in the meantime, journeyman signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick intends on competing for the starting job.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Fitzpatrick said he will be a constant supporter of Tagovailoa -- but wants to be the starter for as long as possible.

“I’m excited. I’m excited that they drafted him,” Fitzpatrick said of Tagovailoa. “I’m excited because I watched him play at Alabama and he looks like he’s a pretty dynamic talent. Just in meeting him a few times, he seems like an unbelievable kid with a great head on his shoulders. He says the right things, wants to do the right things.

“So, for me, I’m his biggest cheerleader right now, but I also want to be out there playing,” Fitzpatrick added.

Despite the quarterback competition, Fitzpatrick said that he still plans on being a role model for the young player and wants to assist him with his growth in any way that he can.

“I also want to be on the field, and that’s why I’m still doing it, is because I still enjoy playing the game,” Fitzpatrick said. “Hopefully some of the lessons I’m able to teach him are him watching me play if, but if it’s the other way around I’m going to do my best to help him succeed the best way he can.

“I am here. Again, zero ego. I have so much knowledge. I’ve made so many mistakes in this league in terms of dumb decisions and throws. I’ve learned how to prepare. I’ve learned so much about offenses and defenses, and the way guys operate."

“Ask questions. I’m an open book. Ask me whatever you want,” Fitzpatrick added.

Tagovailoa, who is recovering from a hip injury that he suffered in November 2019 while still playing for Alabama, likely won’t see the field until he is 100 percent ready to play, leaving a good chance that Fitzpatrick will start for the Dolphins until Tagovailoa is healthy enough to get on the field.