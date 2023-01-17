Dolphins leave no doubt regarding quarterback position moving forward

The Miami Dolphins want to make one thing clear ahead of the 2023 season – Tua Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback moving forward .

Following a season in which Tagovailoa missed five games due to two documented concussions , Dolphins brass was asked Monday about his future with the team.

And Miami general manager Chris Grier left no doubt.

"I would say with Tua, he's our starting quarterback," Grier told reporters. "I don't know how we could say it any more clearly.

Grier said the organization expects Tagovailoa to be "100% ready to go" in 2023 after ending the season on the bench.

Based on feedback from doctors, Grier said Tagovailoa is no more susceptible to concussions than any other player.

"I don't think he's any more prone than anyone else… from everything we've been told, that is not a concern," Grier added.

Tagovailoa will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023 and is scheduled to make around $4.7 million.

Regarding Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option and possible extension – which Miami has until March 1 to decide on – Grier said "everything is on the table" for the organization.

When Tagovailoa was available, the Dolphins played well, going 8-5 in games the third-year pro started.

After two years in which many around the league were uncertain whether Tagovailoa was the answer in Miami, the former No. 5 overall pick threw for a career-high in yards and touchdowns.

In just 13 games, Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions in 13 games.

Miami made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season and for just the third time since 2008.