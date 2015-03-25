Dolphins' Hartline injures knee

Miami, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline suffered a knee injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Hartline was hurt after a reception and didn't return to the contest. He had two catches for 38 yards before exiting.

The 27-year-old Ohio State product eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for the second straight season. He became the fifth Dolphins player to accomplish the feat, joining Mark Duper, Mark Clayton, Irving Fryar and Brandon Marshall.