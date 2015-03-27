Dolphins general manager Ireland signs contract extension

MIAMI (Reuters) - Miami Dolphins General Manager Jeff Ireland has signed a multi-year contract extension to stay in control of a team he has transformed since joining them after their woeful 2007 season.

The extension, which had been widely expected, was announced by Dolphins owner Steve Ross on Saturday.

"The decision to extend Jeff's contract as our general manager was an easy one," Ross said in a statement.

"The young talent that Jeff has assembled during his three years with the Dolphins has made a profound impact on our franchise's recovery from the 1-15 season of 2007.

"Jeff has my full support moving forward as we pursue our goals to build the best and brightest front office in the National Football League and ultimately to win a Super Bowl Championship."

"I appreciate the support of the entire Dolphin organization, from Steve Ross all the way down," Ireland said.

"We have a young and talented nucleus to build on, and as we continue to add quality players through all the means available to us, we will give our fans the type of team they deserve."

