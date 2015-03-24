Expand / Collapse search
September 12, 2015

Dolphins experimenting with veteran Koa Misi at middle linebacker

By Associated Press
    Miami Dolphins players run through drills during practice. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle calls out a play during practice. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are seeking ways to improve their defense, which is why Koa Misi finds himself at middle linebacker during the team's offseason practices.

Misi spent his first four NFL seasons mostly at outside linebacker. But coach Joe Philbin believes Misi might be better suited to clogging up the middle for a team that ranked 24th in rushing defense and 21st in yards allowed in 2013.

The switch is an experiment instigated when the Dolphins began offseason workouts. Misi swapped spots with Dannell Ellerbe, who moved from the middle to the outside in Miami's 4-3 scheme.

Wherever he plays, the 6-foot-3, 254-pound Misi wins praise for sound fundamentals. He's considered a sure tackler and good run stopper.

