Dolphins coach promises to create better work environment in wake of Jonathan Martin scandal

Miami coach Joe Philbin promised Thursday that he would make the Dolphins locker room a better workplace following an investigation into the Jonathan Martin scandal.

It was the first time he has publicly addressed the findings in the Ted Wells report, which was released late last week. Wells looked into allegations that Martin had been bullied by teammate Richie Incognito and others.

As the first coach to speak at the podium of the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Philbin immediately said he would look under "every stone" to change the culture inside Miami's locker room.

He said he was not aware of the language or the nature of the bullying when it happened and said he would have intervened earlier if he had.

