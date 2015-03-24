Dodig, Roger-Vasselin advance in France

Marseille, France (SportsNetwork.com) - Fifth seed Ivan Dodig and sixth- seeded Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin were a pair of first-round winners Tuesday at the Open 13 indoor hardcourt tennis event.

The Croatian Dodig doused France's Albano Olivetti 7-5, 6-2, while Roger-Vasselin fought back to beat Croat Ante Pavic 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 at Palais des Sports.

Also on Day 2, Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky overcame Brit Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, one-time world No. 3 Nikolay Davydenko of Russia handled Dutchman Igor Sijsling 6-4, 6-4 and German Tobias Kamke topped Brit Kyle Edmund 7-5, 6-1.

The top seeds this week in Marseille are French favorites Richard Gasquet and reigning champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat Czech Tomas Berdych in last year's marquee final to capture a second title here in five years.