Dodgers want time to decide merchandising contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in no hurry to decide whether they want to keep a contract with a vendor that sells souvenirs at Dodger Stadium.

Facility Merchandising Inc. wants a Delaware bankruptcy judge to force the team to decide whether an exclusive contract that runs through 2017 will be maintained before FMI makes any more payments for this year and inventory purchases for next season.

But the Dodgers argue in court papers this week that FMI's motion for a contract decision now is premature, and that FMI will not suffer significant harm if it has to wait until the Dodgers' reorganization plan is confirmed.

Each side has accused the other of breaching the 2009 contract, with the Dodgers saying a June royalty payment of more than $300,000 is past due.