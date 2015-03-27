Dodgers to play two exhibition games in Taiwan

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers will travel to Taiwan in March to play a pair of exhibition games against a local team, Major League Baseball announced on Saturday.

The Dodgers will face a yet to be named team from Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on March 13 and 14, Major League Baseball said on its official website (www.MLB.com).

"Major League Baseball is committed to the continued international growth of our game, and we are excited to have the opportunity to bring these games to the great fans in Taiwan," MLB commissioner Bud Selig said in a statement.

The visit will be the Dodgers' second to Taiwan. The National League team played a group of CPBL all-stars there in 1993.

The Dodgers have a working agreement with the Sinon Bulls of the CPBL, and of the six Taiwan-born players to appear in the Major Leagues, four have played for the Dodgers - Kuo Hong-chih, Chen Chin-feng, Hu Chin-lung and Tsao Chin-hui.

