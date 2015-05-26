Dodgers start homestand against champs

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Los Angeles Dodgers are back home for the next six games and will begin a three-game series Monday versus the NL West-rival San Francisco Giants at Chavez Ravine.

The Dodgers were swept in San Francisco last week and have lost four of the past six meetings between the clubs. They will host Arizona for three games on the stay.

Los Angeles went 2-4 on their recent road trip, which culminated with two wins in three tries against the San Diego Padres this weekend. It was going for a sweep and dropped a 3-1 decision Sunday, as Scott Baker surrendered all three runs and four hits in seven innings.

Baker served up a pair of home runs and fanned six batters.

"I was a little jumpy at first but I felt like I settled down," Baker said. "There were a couple of pitches that I would like to have back. I didn't mind the (Alexi) Amarista home run but a couple of two-strike pitches that I think I could have executed better."

Alex Guerrero had two of LA's five hits, including a solo home run. Guerrero has three home runs and four RBI in his last four games. He has five homers already this season.

"The spurt I'm going through, I think it is impressive and I hope it impresses everybody and I want it to continue," Guerrero said.

Los Angeles had won nine of 12 games before Sunday's loss and will not have slugging outfielder Yasiel Puig any time soon. Puig landed on the disabled list Sunday with a lingering hamstring issue. Saves leader Joel Peralta also was placed on the DL with an arm issue.

Brett Anderson gets the call for the Dodgers Monday and is 1-1 with a 5.40 earned run average in three starts. Anderson was dealt a loss in last Tuesday's 6-2 decision against the Giants, charged with a season-high four runs and nine hits across a season-low four innings.

The left-hander is winless (0-3) with a 6.19 ERA in four career starts against San Francisco .

San Francisco has won five of its last seven games and was aiming for a series win at Colorado but inclement weather postponed Sunday's game. A makeup date has yet to be announced.

The teams had split the first two games, as Colorado notched a 6-4 win on Friday and San Francisco picked up a 5-4 victory in 11 innings on Saturday.

Taking the mound Monday for the defending World Series champion Giants will be two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum. Lincecum has a 1-1 record and a 2.00 earned run average over three starts and tasted victory the last time out in a 6-2 decision over the Dodgers last Tuesday.

Lincecum limited the Dodgers to a run in six innings and bounced back from a rough start versus Colorado on April 15, when he gave up four runs -- three earned -- in five innings.

In 27 career meetings (25 starts) with Los Angeles, the right-handed Lincecum owns a 10-7 ledger with a 3.31 ERA.