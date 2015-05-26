Dodgers send Wieland back to minors, add Heisey

Milwaukee, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned pitcher Joe Wieland back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday and recalled outfielder Chris Heisey from the minor league club.

Wieland started Wednesday's game against Milwaukee and took the loss in a 6-3 setback. The right-hander gave up five runs in the first inning and was charged with six runs overall in 4 2/3 innings.

Heisey, acquired in an offseason trade with Cincinnati, will join the Dodgers for a second time this season. He played in an April 22 game and went 0-for-2 with a walk as the centerfielder against the Giants.

The 30-year-old veteran was batting .246 with seven homers and 13 RBI in 18 games at Oklahoma City.