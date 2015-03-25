Dodgers reinstate SS Ramirez from DL

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated shortstop Hanley Ramirez from the 15-day disabled list Monday and placed pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the bereavement list.

Ramirez had surgery just before Opening Day to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. The three-time All-Star sustained the injury in the title game of the World Baseball Classic on March 19 as the Dominican Republic's third baseman.

The 29-year-old infielder was hurt while diving for a ground ball in the Dominican Republic's 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico and underwent surgery on March 22.

The return of Ramirez, a .298 career hitter who had 24 home runs, 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases between the Dodgers and Miami Marlins last year, should bolster a Los Angeles squad which has compiled a 12-12 record this season.

Ramirez was acquired by the Dodgers from the Marlins in a blockbuster trade last July and batted.271 with 10 homers and 44 RBI in 64 games following the swap. He joined the team Monday after a rehab stint with the team's Single-A affiliate, but is not in the starting lineup for the Dodgers' series opener versus Colorado.

Kershaw (3-2) had 12 strikeouts and gave up just four hits in his most recent outing on Sunday, a victory over Milwaukee. The lefty is not expected to miss any of his upcoming starts, but by rule, he must remain on the bereavement list for a minimum of three games.