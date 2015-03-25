Dodgers' Ramirez set to play in Game 3

Los Angeles, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez is set to play Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, despite a hairline fracture in his rib.

"I owe too much to this team and this city (not to play)," Ramirez said.

Ramirez will wear a protective brace around the rib area.

Ramirez, who was scratched from the Dodgers' lineup prior to the start of Game 2, was hit in the ribs by a pitch in the first inning from Cardinals Game 1 starter Joe Kelly on Friday. The slugging shortstop remained in the game for the entirety of the Dodgers' 3-2, 13-inning loss, but felt discomfort in his rib cage area on Saturday and was removed about 45 minutes prior to game time.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers' Andre Ethier, who has an ankle injury, is a game-time decision.