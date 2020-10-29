Dodgers players, staff advised to quarantine for 2 weeks if they were near Justin Turner: report

The Los Angeles Dodgers were reportedly advised to quarantine for two weeks after it was reported Justin Turner had tested positive for the coronavirus and was removed from the World Series.

Turner came out of Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was learned after the game that Turner had tested positive for the coronavirus. The third baseman was then seen after the game with a mask on and then without a mask during the team picture.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health said any Dodgers player or staff member “who has been a close contact of a person who has tested positive for the virus for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period must quarantine for 14 days,” according to TMZ Sports.

Los Angeles was due back in the city on Wednesday.

Major League Baseball launched an investigation into Turner and said he violated protocol when he returned to the field.

“Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive test, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night’s game,” MLB said Wednesday. “Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him. However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others.

“While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.”

Turner is now a free agent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.