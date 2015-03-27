Dodgers manager Joe Torre will wait to announce his decision on returning next year

Joe Torre says he's waiting to announce whether he'll return to manage the Los Angeles Dodgers next year.

Torre had previously said he would make the announcement around Labor Day. But he said before Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres he is not yet ready to divulge it.

Torre says he'll let everyone know once the Dodgers clinch a playoff spot or are eliminated.

The Dodgers started the night 10 games behind in the NL West and wild-card races.

Torre guided the New York Yankees to four World Series titles. He led the Dodgers to NL West titles the last two years.