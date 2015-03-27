Dodgers ink Cuban OF Puig to 7-year deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cuban outfielder Yasiel Puig to a seven-year contract on Friday.

The Los Angeles Times reported the deal to be worth $42 million.

The 21-year-old Puig batted .330 with 17 home runs and 47 RBI in 327 at-bats with Cienfuegos in the 2010-11 Cuban Series. He hit .370 in the playoffs.

"Scouting and signing talent in Latin America is critical and this signing shows ownership's commitment to reengage in the region and dedicate ourselves to getting stronger in this area," said Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti. "We feel that Yasiel can be an outstanding Major League player for the organization."

The speedy, strong-armed Puig is expected to report to Camelback Ranch - Glendale in Arizona.

The last position player born in Cuba to suit up for the Dodgers was shortstop Zoilo Versalles in 1968.