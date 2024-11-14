Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela's cause of death revealed

Valenzuela died last month at 63

Ryan Gaydos
Published
MLB legend Dave Winfield remembers Fernando Valenzuela

MLB legend Dave Winfield remembers Fernando Valenzuela

Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield talks to Fox News Digital about Fernando Valenzuela's impact on the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela’s cause of death was revealed on Tuesday.

The World Series champion, who died right before the 2024 iteration of the team captured its championship over the New York Yankees, died of septic shock last month, TMZ Sports first reported, citing his death certificate.

Fernando Valenzuela throws out first pitch

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela throws the ceremonial first pitch during the MLB All-Star baseball game on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

The 63-year-old pitcher died a few weeks after he stepped away from his Spanish-language broadcasting duties with the Dodgers. It was expected that he would return at some point during the Dodgers’ World Series run before he died.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office listed septic shock as the immediate cause of death. The condition occurs when organs malfunction and blood pressure drops to a dangerously low level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that at least 350,000 people in the U.S. die of the condition.

Fernando Valenzuela windup

Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during a game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

Officials listed decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis as underlying causes. "Probable" Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease was also listed as a contributing factor. The illness is considered a rapidly progressing brain disorder.

Valenzuela won the National League’s honors as both the Cy Young Award winner and Rookie of the Year in 1981. He also helped the Dodgers win the World Series title over the Yankees that season.

Fernando Valenzuela patch on a jersey

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman wears a patch on his jersey in memory of former Dodgers' pitcher Fernando Valenzuela after Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

He won two World Series titles with the Dodgers in his career, which spanned 17 years. He also pitched for the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.

Fox News’ Scott McDonald and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.