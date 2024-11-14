Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela's cause of death revealed

Los Angeles Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela’s cause of death was revealed on Tuesday.

The World Series champion, who died right before the 2024 iteration of the team captured its championship over the New York Yankees, died of septic shock last month, TMZ Sports first reported, citing his death certificate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 63-year-old pitcher died a few weeks after he stepped away from his Spanish-language broadcasting duties with the Dodgers. It was expected that he would return at some point during the Dodgers’ World Series run before he died.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office listed septic shock as the immediate cause of death. The condition occurs when organs malfunction and blood pressure drops to a dangerously low level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that at least 350,000 people in the U.S. die of the condition.

ANGELS GM PUTS $245M STAR ON NOTICE AHEAD OF 2025 SEASON

Officials listed decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis as underlying causes. "Probable" Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease was also listed as a contributing factor. The illness is considered a rapidly progressing brain disorder.

Valenzuela won the National League’s honors as both the Cy Young Award winner and Rookie of the Year in 1981. He also helped the Dodgers win the World Series title over the Yankees that season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He won two World Series titles with the Dodgers in his career, which spanned 17 years. He also pitched for the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.

Fox News’ Scott McDonald and The Associated Press contributed to this report.