Angels GM puts $245M star on notice ahead of 2025 season

The Los Angeles Angels have made questionable decisions in free agency while pursuing a World Series title with Mike Trout as the leader and face of the club.

The team added Anthony Rendon following his breakout 2019 season with the Washington Nationals, which landed him a World Series ring and the franchise’s first championship. Since then, however, it has been all downhill for the infielder and, consequently, the Angels as well.

Rendon has not played in at least 58 games since 2021. He played in 52 games in the shortened 2020 season. Injuries have hurt his ability to perform, but his inability to stay healthy after he signed a seven-year, $245 million deal – at least to even hit the 100-game plateau – has become a real issue for the Angels.

Los Angeles’ general manager Perry Minasian put Rendon on notice.

"Anthony knows what type of player he is when he’s healthy," Minasian said on "Foul Territory." "We need him healthy. We need him on the field. He knows that. He knows the expectations coming into camp.

"He's gonna have to come in and show us he can still play and earn the right to play every day. Are we a better team with Anthony Rendon on the field? Absolutely. Do we need a healthy Anthony Rendon that is that dynamic hitter in the box and one of the highest aptitudes as far as feel for the game playing today? Yes. We need it. He’s well aware of that."

Rendon is likely to be the starting third baseman once spring training begins in 2025. The Angels are not exactly loaded up at third base in the minors.

Cole Fontenelle was a seventh-round pick in 2023. He could make a case to make the major league roster if things don’t shake out for Los Angeles the way the organization hopes.