Dodgers get Taylor from Mariners for pitching prospect Lee
DETROIT (AP) The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Chris Taylor from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night for pitching prospect Zach Lee.
The 25-year-old Taylor has played in 86 major league games but has spent almost all of this season with Triple-A Tacoma. He hit .312 with three homers and 12 stolen bases with the Rainiers, spending time at shortstop, second base and third base. Taylor has hit .240 in the majors.
The right-handed Lee was pitching at Triple-A Oklahoma City and was 7-5 with a 4.89 ERA. The 24-year-old was a first-round pick in 2010 and made his major league debut last year, allowing seven runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Mets on July 25.