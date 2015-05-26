Dodgers edge Rockies in rain-shortened affair

Denver, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - Adrian Gonzalez finished with two hits and an RBI as the Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Colorado Rockies 2-1 in Friday's rain-shortened opener of a three-game set.

The game was called with one out and the bases loaded during the top of the sixth inning.

Yasmani Grandal drove in a run and starter Brett Anderson (2-1) allowed just one unearned run, six hits and a walk over five innings for the Dodgers, who have won three of their last four games.

Troy Tulowitzki finished with two hits and a run scored, while Eddie Butler (2-3) gave up two runs on five hits and four walks over 5 1/3 frames for the Rockies, who had their losing streak lengthened to a dismal eight games.

The start of the game was delayed for over an hour, but when play resumed, the Dodgers jumped out to an early lead.

Joc Pederson led off the game with a walk and stole second. Justin Turner followed suit two batters later before Gonzalez's RBI ground-rule double. Grandal's sacrifice fly played Turner for an early 2-0 lead.

Tulowitzki opened the fourth with a double and came home two batters later after left fielder Alex Guerrero misplayed Nolan Arenado's grounder. Arenado moved up to second on the blunder and took third on a groundout, but was left stranded after Nick Hundley flied out to center.

In the sixth, Turner was hit by a pitch following a Jimmy Rollins strike out and Gonzalez and Grandal each singled to load the bases. The rain intensified, forcing play to be stopped in Guerrero's at-bat with a 1-1 count.

Game Notes

Gonzalez celebrated his 33rd birthday by extending his hitting streak to eight games ... The Dodgers have won their last seven games against the Rockies ... Prior to the game, the Rockies recalled catcher Wilin Rosario from Albuquerque and optioned pitcher Tyler Matzek to Triple-A Albuquerque.