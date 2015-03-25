Dodgers-Blue Jays Runs

Dodgers second. Ethier singled to center. A.Ellis was hit by a pitch, Ethier to second. Schumaker singled to center, Ethier to third, A.Ellis to second. Uribe hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder Col.Rasmus, Ethier scored. M.Ellis hit into a double play, third baseman Lawrie to second baseman M.Izturis to first baseman Encarnacion, Schumaker out.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Blue Jays 0.

Dodgers third. C.Crawford singled to center. Puig doubled to left, C.Crawford scored. Ad.Gonzalez grounded out, second baseman M.Izturis to first baseman Encarnacion, Puig to third. H.Ramirez struck out. Ethier grounded out, second baseman M.Izturis to first baseman Encarnacion.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Blue Jays 0.

Blue Jays fifth. Lind struck out. Col.Rasmus walked on a full count. M.Izturis walked on four pitches, Col.Rasmus to second. Arencibia flied out to left fielder Schumaker. Lawrie doubled to center, Col.Rasmus scored, M.Izturis scored. Reyes flied out to right fielder Puig.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Blue Jays 2.

Blue Jays eighth. Belisario pitching. Me.Cabrera infield single to first. R.Davis pinch-running for Me.Cabrera. R.Davis stole second. Bautista infield single to second, R.Davis to third. On Ad.Gonzalez's error, R.Davis scored, Bautista to second. Encarnacion walked on a full count. . League pitching. Lind flied out to center fielder Ethier, Bautista to third. Col.Rasmus struck out. M.Izturis flied out to left fielder Schumaker.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Blue Jays 3, Dodgers 2.

Dodgers ninth. R.Davis in as left fielder. Janssen pitching. Puig walked. Ad.Gonzalez struck out. H.Ramirez struck out. Ethier singled to center, Puig to third. On Col.Rasmus's error, Puig scored, Ethier to second. A.Ellis popped out to second baseman M.Izturis.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Blue Jays 3.

Dodgers tenth. Thole in as catcher. J.Perez pitching. Schumaker struck out. Uribe walked on a full count. M.Ellis homered to left on a 0-2 count, Uribe scored. C.Crawford flied out to left fielder R.Davis. Puig homered to left on a 2-2 count. Ad.Gonzalez walked on four pitches. H.Ramirez doubled to left, Ad.Gonzalez to third. Ethier doubled to center, Ad.Gonzalez scored, H.Ramirez scored. A.Ellis flied out to right fielder Bautista.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Blue Jays 3.