Dodgers batter Brewers in series finale

Carl Crawford and Scott Van Slyke both went 2-for-4 with two RBI as the Los Angeles Dodgers downed the Milwaukee Brewers, 9-2, to take the rubber match of a three-game series at Miller Park on Wednesday.

Ramon Hernandez had a solo homer and Adrian Gonzalez, Matt Kemp and Nick Punto each added an RBI for the Dodgers, who had dropped four of five coming in.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-2) threw a stellar 7 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and two runs while striking out four with two walks.

"Overall it was good, the team gave me the lead so I was comfortable," said Ryu. "My pitch count was low so I was able to pitch longer."

The Dodgers reached the Brewers' bullpen quick as starter Wily Peralta (3-5) had his worst outing of his young career. He gave up six runs -- four earned -- on seven hits over just 1 2/3 innings.

"He left some balls up, some balls were not hit that well but they got between our infielders," said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke of Peralta. "Today he didn't have the chance to get out of the second inning. It's hard when you get down right away."

Norichika Aoki finished with two hits and a run scored for the Brewers, who haven't won a series dating back to late April against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"We haven't been playing good baseball, in fact its been pretty terrible," said Ryan Braun.

Kemp got the scoring going early with a two-out RBI single in the first inning, which followed a Crawford single and stolen base.

The Dodgers then opened the game up in the second with some small-ball and a couple of bases-loaded walks. They had three straight singles to begin the inning, and Crawford added another two batters later to bring in two runs and make it 3-0. Gonzalez reached on a fielding error by shortstop Jean Segura with the bases loaded to score another run.

Peralta then gave up two consecutive bases-loaded walks to go down 6-0 and end his day on the mound. The Brewers' bullpen had a good showing afterward, giving up three runs on five hits over 7 1/3 innings.

Hernandez led off the third inning with a home run to left, his first of the season, to add to the lead.

Braun got the Brewers on the board with a solo home run in the sixth.

Los Angeles tacked on two more runs in the ninth on a Van Slyke double and a double-play ball from Juan Uribe with the bases loaded.

Game Notes

Brewers pitcher Kyle Lohse will miss his next start due to irritation in his right elbow, the team announced Wednesday ... Hernandez leads all active catchers with 167 career home runs... Ryu has allowed two earned runs or less in seven of his 10 starts this season ... The Brewers are 6-21 when opponents score first ... Hernandez ended an 0-for-17 hitting slump ... Crawford ranks third among active players with 441 career stolen bases.