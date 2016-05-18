Dodgers-Angels Preview

The Los Angeles Angels appear close to adding some veteran help to a makeshift rotation, but their immediate focus is to rebound from a loss in the Freeway Series.

They can do so Wednesday night when this four-day series with the Los Angeles Dodgers moves to Anaheim.

The Angels (17-22) are reportedly nearing a deal with two-time Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum, who could aid a rotation that has a 4.72 ERA and is without C.J. Wilson (shoulder), Garrett Richards (elbow) and Andrew Heaney (flexor muscle).

"His best days are behind him," one scout told MLB's official website of Lincecum. "But he could be serviceable."

The addition of Lincecum, who last pitched in the majors June 27 and is coming off hip surgery, could provide an emotional boost whenever it happens. For now, the Angels must regroup after their four-game winning streak ended with Tuesday's 5-1 loss at Dodger Stadium.

The Angels averaged 7.2 runs in five games prior to managing Shane Robinson's RBI single and three other hits against Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen.

Albert Pujols, who scored that lone run, is 10 for 30 in seven contests. However, Mike Trout's run of three straight two-hit games ended with an 0-for-4 night Tuesday.

The Angels will get their first look at Mike Bolsinger, who will be activated from the disabled list to start this contest in his 2016 debut and give the other Dodgers starters some extra rest. After suffering a strained oblique muscle during spring training, the right-hander posted a 2.25 ERA in two starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City this month.

"We're optimistic that he'll get us, for sure, through five (innings) and hopefully beyond," manager Dave Roberts said. "At that point in time, it's nice when you have Kershaw going the day prior."

Bolsinger, whose role beyond this outing is undetermined, went 6-6 with a 3.62 ERA in 21 starts for Los Angeles (21-19) in 2015.

The Angels' Nick Tropeano (1-2, 3.68 ERA) has yielded two or fewer runs in five of his seven starts but hasn't completed six innings, averaging 97.4 pitchers in his outings.

He allowed two runs over five innings while not getting a decision in a 7-6 win at Seattle on Friday. The right-hander has walked 20 in 36 2/3 innings this season and allowed all seven of his home runs in the last four starts.

Tropeano walked one and did not give up a homer while yielding three runs over 4 1/3 innings of a 7-5 loss to the Dodgers on Sept. 7. He didn't get the decision.

It's possible Tropeano won't have to face Adrian Gonzalez, who could miss a second consecutive game with lower-back tightness that surfaced in Monday's 7-6 defeat. Gonzalez is second on the team with 20 RBIs.

"We're going to give it a couple days and see where we're at," Roberts said.

Howie Kendrick, who started at first base in place of Gonzalez on Tuesday, is 7 for 17 in his last four games.

Shortstop Corey Seager is batting .412 with five home runs and seven RBIs in eight games, and he's hit .368 in five career contests against the Angels.

The Angels placed pitcher Cory Rasmus and outfielder Daniel Nava, both nursing groin injuries, on the 15-day DL. That gives them 10 players on the disabled list.