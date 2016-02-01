Dobbs training with Vols' baseball team, but not on official roster

Tennessee senior quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been training in a new and unexpected way this offseason - on the baseball diamond. According to head baseball coach Dave Serrano, the Vols leader on offense has receiving the blessing of head coach Butch Jones to practice with the baseball team.

"Josh Dobbs has been working out with our guys," Serrano said Friday. "I truly understand where his commitment lies to this university. Coach Jones and myself and Josh have been in constant communication about any affiliation that he may or may not have with this program."

As it turns out, Dobbs' role likely won't be as significant as some concerned football fans may have originally thought, as Serrano later clarified the situation and explained Dobbs is not a member of the baseball team's roster.

Considering the Vols are likely to be the heavy favorite to represent the East in Atlanta in 2016, some fans are taking issue with the fact Dobbs may be splitting his time with so much riding on his final season as a member of the football team.

If Tennessee is going to make a run at the SEC title this season, the senior will be expected to improve upon his 59.6 completion percentage, 2291 passing yards and 15 to five touchdown-to-interception-ration. The Vols averaged just over 198 yards passing per game in 2015, good for ninth best in the SEC.

