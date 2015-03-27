Djokovic, Nadal, Murray enter Indian Wells doubles

Defending singles champion Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray will play doubles at the BNP Paribas Open next month.

Djokovic, the world's No. 1 men's player, will play with fellow Serb Viktor Troicki when the doubles draw begins March 11 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. They reached the quarterfinals last year.

Nadal, No. 2 in the world, plans to play with Marc Lopez. They won the 2010 title and lost in the semifinals last year. Murray, No. 4 in the world, will team with his brother, Jamie, after reaching the quarterfinals last year.

Other top-10 singles players who will compete in doubles include No. 6 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and No. 8 Mardy Fish, who will play with fellow American Andy Roddick. The draw includes the top-ranked team of brother, Bob and Mike Bryan.

The tournament featuring men's and women's players runs March 5-18.