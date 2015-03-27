Djokovic, Gasquet to meet in Toronto final

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic and Richard Gasquet won their respective semifinal matches on Saturday at the $2.649 million Rogers Cup tennis event.

The former world No. 1 Serbian star Djokovic beat countryman Janko Tipsarevic, the No. 5 seed, 6-4, 6-1 in a match that started late because of rain.

The two Serbian players finally took the court at Toronto's Rexall Centre following a lengthy rain delay. But after playing just five games, rain forced the players to the locker room.

The reigning Australian Open and U.S. Open champion Djokovic had no problems putting away Gasquet when play resumed. Djokovic is a two-time Rogers Cup titlist, including a victory over American Mardy Fish in last year's finale in Montreal, as this event shifts between Montreal and Toronto each year.

Djokovic will meet Gasquet in the final after the 14th-seeded Frenchman upended eighth-seeded American John Isner 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

Djokovic heads into Sunday's final with a 6-1 record against Gasquet and has won all four meetings since losing to the Frenchman at the 2007 Tennis Masters Cup in China.

This sixth of nine ATP Masters events will pay its newest champion $522,550.