Djokovic cruises to second-straight Rogers Cup title

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic defeated Richard Gasquet in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, on Sunday to claim his second-straight title at the $2.649 million Rogers Cup tennis event.

The former world No. 1 Serbian star Djokovic, who defeated American Mardy Fish in last year's finale in Montreal, needed just over an hour to top the Frenchman, becoming just the third player in the Open Era to win the Rogers Cup three times, having won it back in 2007 as well.

The world No. 2 saved all four break point opportunities and smashed five aces without committing a double fault to make quick work of the 14th-seeded Gasquet.

Djokovic improved to 7-1 against Gasquet and hasn't dropped a set to the Frenchman over their last five meetings.

The reigning Australian Open and U.S. Open champion Djokovic improved to 31-17 in ATP finals and earned his 12th career ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title in the process.

Djokovic earned $522,550 for his effort at Toronto's Rexall Centre, while Gasquet took home $256,220 as runner-up.