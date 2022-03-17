DJ Reed chooses Jets, felt Seahawks offer was 'disrespectful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Defensive back D.J. Reed signed a three-year deal worth $33 million with the New York Jets Tuesday.

Reed decided to join the Jets, offended by the Seahawks' offer to keep him in Seattle.

"In my opinion and my agent’s opinion, it was disrespectful for my level of play and the player that I am," Reed told reporters Thursday. "I’m not going to get into specifics because I don’t want to bash anybody or do anything like that, but I definitely know my worth and I feel like my worth should’ve been more.

"That’s just how I feel about myself. But I’m grateful to be a Jet."

Reed, who said he wanted to stay in Seattle because he appreciated his time there, was a fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He spent two seasons with the 49ers before being released. Reed was later claimed off waivers by the Seahawks before the 2020 season, and he turned into a top player at his position.

Reed said he still feels underappreciated because of his 5-foot-9 height, but he plans on being the Jets’ top cornerback and wants to cover each opponent's top receiver.

"Oh, yeah, without a question, I feel like I’m a CB1," Reed said. "I think it’s obvious, but when people look at my height, they say, ‘Oh, he’s a good CB2.’ But no, if you watch my tape from last year and the year before that, it’s CB1. Like, my stats compare to the All-Pros. ... My stats are right there with those guys.

"It’s going to be like a hand fitting in the glove, I think."

