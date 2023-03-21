Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

DJ Fluker, former first-round draft pick, appears in shape and ready for NFL comeback attempt

Fluker was a standout lineman at Alabama

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

D.J. Fluker was a first-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2013 after starring at Alabama and played four seasons for the AFC West team before moving to several other teams.

Between 2017 and 2020, Fluker played for the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. His longest tenure in that span was two seasons in Seattle. However, he has not played in the NFL since 2020 when he was blocking for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

D.J. Fluker, #76 of the San Diego Chargers, speaks with members of the media after a workout session during Rookie Camp at the teams practice facility on May 10, 2013 in San Diego.

D.J. Fluker, #76 of the San Diego Chargers, speaks with members of the media after a workout session during Rookie Camp at the teams practice facility on May 10, 2013 in San Diego. (Kent C. Horner/Getty Images)

The comeback story starts now.

Fluker, who was listed as 6-foot-5 and 342 pounds, is attempting to latch onto an NFL team ahead of training camp and will work out at Alabama’s upcoming pro day. According to The Score, Fluker is down to 330 pounds and appears to be back in playing shape. A video of his workouts surfaced Monday.

Offensive tackle D.J. Fluker, #78 of the Seattle Seahawks, sits on the bench after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 26-21 at CenturyLink Field on Dec. 29, 2019 in Seattle.

Offensive tackle D.J. Fluker, #78 of the Seattle Seahawks, sits on the bench after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 26-21 at CenturyLink Field on Dec. 29, 2019 in Seattle. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Fluker also tweeted a picture summing up what he has learned over the last two years since he appeared on an NFL field.

TEXANS BOLSTERING OFFENSE WITH 2 VETERAN SIGNEES AS ROOKIE QB EXPECTED TO BE DRAFTED

"The best thing I learn. Just be yourself!" he wrote.

Fluker was a national champion with Alabama three times during his collegiate career. He was a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC selection in 2012 before turning pro.

He tried to latch onto three teams in 2021 – the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars – but could never find a spot on the 53-man roster.

D.J. Fluker, #78 of the Seattle Seahawks, looks on prior to the start of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 27, 2019 in Atlanta.

D.J. Fluker, #78 of the Seattle Seahawks, looks on prior to the start of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 27, 2019 in Atlanta. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Teams looking for added depth at the offensive line position could use Fluker especially as NFL teams decide to make investments at the quarterback position.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.