GRAPHIC VIDEO: College basketball player booted from campus after cheap shot

A player from a small Division III school in Massachusetts was barred from campus and suspended from his basketball team indefinitely after an egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct during a game Tuesday night.

Fitchburg State guard Kewan Platt threw an elbow in the face of opposing player from Nicholls College, Nate Tenaglia, several seconds after Tenaglia shot a three-pointer, according to Boston.com. Tenaglia fell to the floor.

A video posted to Twitter captured the shot, which led to his ejection and immediate suspension.

Tenaglia was able to stay in the game. He knocked down both technical free throws, according to the Star Tribune. Nicholls College won the game 84-75, the paper reported.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Fitchburg State said it was “appalled” by the player’s actions and said he “has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus, effective immediately.”

“His behavior is antithetical to our community values and good sportsmanship. Fitchburg State does not tolerate behavior that violates those standards,” the school tweeted. “The case is being reviewed at the student conduct level for consideration of further sanctions.”