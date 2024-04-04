Diver takes massive spill in front of French president during Olympics pool opening

The unveiling of the new Aquatics Centre in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics had an awkward moment when one diver for France took a spill during the opening ceremony.

And it came in front of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Alexis Jandard, who starred for France in the Tokyo Olympics, had a bit of a mishap when he attempted a dive at the 154 million-euro Aquatics Centre, which will be used in this year’s Olympics.

Accompanied by two other divers on separate diving boards, Jandard was attempting a synchronized dive when his initial jump on the end of the board ended with him slipping instead of starting his somersault.

Jandard, the 2022 World Aquatics Championships silver medalist, saw his foot move completely off the board. After his back hit the board, he fell into the pool below. Luckily, it was only three meters above the pool.

The 26-year-old didn’t feel too embarrassed by falling on the dive, despite the distinguished guests who were present for the ceremony.

"I want to reassure you right away, there is no problem," he said, via French outlet RMC Sport. "Everything is fine. I didn’t hurt myself, these are things that happen, unfortunately."

Jandard’s leg just gave out when it made contact with the board. He reassured other divers looking forward to the Olympics that he had not slipped on something when his foot hit the board.

He even joked, "I’ve broken boards before, but the board has never broken me before."

"It was live, so obviously we ended up like that. It’s a shame, but it’s funny. When you take a step back, it’s funny," he said.

The Aquatics Centre is the only permanent structure that has been built heading into the Olympics. It will host diving, water polo and synchronized swimming, and it can fit 5,000 spectators.

