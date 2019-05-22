Distant relative of NFL veteran Tyrann Mathieu accused of trying to extort millions from player: officials

A distant relative of Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu was arrested for allegedly trying to extort millions from the defensive back, according to federal investigators.

Geourvon Sears, of New Orleans, was accused of telling Mathieu he would go to the media and accuse the six-year NFL veteran of sexual misconduct if he didn’t pay him large sums of money, WDSU-TV reported Tuesday, citing a federal affidavit.

Sears, whose exact relation to Mathieu was not immediately clear, allegedly called the NFL star around April 20 and told him he needed “$1.5 million deposited into his account,” according to the station. In a separate text, Sears allegedly told Mathieu he needed “$5 million by Friday, I’m done talking, emailing TMZ now.”

Sears also is accused of threatening Mathieu’s relatives, saying he needed the money or “I am going to kill you all,” WDSU-TV reported, citing court records. Mathieu’s relatives reportedly feared for their safety.

As of Tuesday, Sears was out on bond.

Mathieu’s agent, Denise White, told WDSU-TV that the issue is a “very private and personal family issue.”

“He's dealing with a family member who is dealing with a mental health issue,” White said. “Tyrann is fine. His family is fine. They are getting through.”

Mathieu is from New Orleans and played college football at LSU where he earned the nickname "Honey Badger" for his toughness on the field. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in the offseason. He previously played for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.