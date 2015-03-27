Disputed Big East Refs Withdraw From Tournament

NEW YORK -- The three officials cited for two errors in the final seconds of the St. John's-Rutgers game have withdrawn from the rest of the Big East tournament.

Veteran refs Jim Burr, Tim Higgins and Earl Walton missed two calls -- a travel and stepping out of bounds -- in the final 1.7 seconds of St. John's 65-63 second-round victory Tuesday.

The Big East acknowledged after the game the officials blew the calls. On Thursday, Commissioner John Marinatto said the three officials have "voluntarily withdrawn" in "the best interests of those involved."

Marinatto called the league's officials a "very dedicated and loyal group of professionals." Last year, Burr worked the Big East semifinals and the Higgins the championship game.