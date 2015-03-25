Dillon Gee, Mets beat Twins 6-1 in makeup game

Dillon Gee pitched into the eighth inning for the New York Mets in a 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon in a makeup game from April 14.

Gee (9-8) turned in yet another quality start, and the offense for the Mets was about as balanced as could be with RBI singles by Eric Young, Daniel Murphy, Andrew Brown, Wilmer Flores and Omar Quintanilla. All five of them had two hits, as did Marlon Byrd, who hit his 20th home run.

Rookie Kyle Gibson (2-4) struggled again, failing to finish the fourth. He recorded 11 outs and surrendered 10 hits.

The Mets won the first two games of the series here by a total score of 20-7, but the finale was postponed due to cold and rain.