Diggins powers Notre Dame to win over Louisville

Skylar Diggins scored a game-high 21 points 52 win over 16th-ranked Louisville.

Diggins, who made 11-of-12 free throws, dished out seven assists, grabbed three rebounds and recorded three steals.

Kayla McBride supplied 15 points, Brittany Mallory had 13 points and Devereaux Peters added 10 points -- she was a rebound shy of a double-double - to round out the Fighting Irish's quartet of double-digit scorers.

Notre Dame (26-2, 13-1 Big East) has won two straight since losing at home to West Virginia on February 12.

The Irish improved to 9-1 against ranked opponents this season, including a 5-1 mark on the road.

Antonita Slaughter was the lone Louisville (19-8, 8-6) player to reach double figures in points, finishing with 12. Asia Taylor and Shoni Schimmel contributed nine points apiece for the Cardinals, who lost for just the second time in 12 home games this season.