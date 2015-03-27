Diego Maradona says he'll stay as Argentina coach if AFA allows him to keep his entire staff

Diego Maradona says he'll stay on as coach of Argentina if he's able to keep his entire staff.

Hours before a meeting with Argentine Football Association president Julio Grondona, Maradona laid out his conditions, saying: "If they touch the massage therapist, I'm out."

Maradona spoke with America TV on Monday upon arrival from Caracas, where he visited Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

It is not known if Maradona would renew his contract through to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.