Dickey fans season-high 10, Cabrera has four hits as Blue Jays beat Giants 10-6

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Melky Cabrera beat his old team with some old bats.

R.A. Dickey snapped a four-start winless streak, Cabrera had four hits against his former team and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 10-6 on Tuesday night.

Cabrera matched a career-high by going 4 for 5 with two RBIs. He reached on an error and hit an RBI single in Toronto's six-run first, singled again in the fourth and sixth, and doubled home a run in the seventh.

"He's been on a nice little roll lately," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He can hit, he's always been a good hitter. Early on he struggled, just like everybody else. Now he's starting to feel it a little bit."

Cabrera's big night came with bats he used while playing for the Giants last year, black bats stamped with an orange 53, his jersey number.

"I left some bats last season and Murph (Mike Murphy, the Giants equipment manager) sent them to me and I was using them today," Cabrera said through a translator.

Before the game, Giants manager Bruce Bochy presented Cabrera with his 2012 World Series ring in a private ceremony in the weight room.

"It was brief," Bochy said. "He was thankful and excited that he got the ring. I thanked him for his contributions, it was pretty simple. I think he was looking forward to getting it and he seemed really excited to get his ring."

The MVP of last year's All-Star game, Cabrera was suspended 50 games Aug. 15 for a positive testosterone test, and was later left off San Francisco's postseason roster. He signed a two-year $16-million deal with Toronto in November.

Edwin Encarnacion drove in two runs and scored twice as the Blue Jays had a season-high 18 hits and won three straight games for just the second time this season.

"We did a lot of good things tonight," Dickey said. "That's what we've seen more and more of over the course of the last week and a half to two weeks. I certainly think it can be a jumping off point for us."

Dickey (3-5) struck out a season-high 10 in six innings, allowing two runs and six hits, to win for the first time since April 18 against the Chicago White Sox.

"Great job," Gibbons said. "The knuckleball was alive."

Brett Cecil worked the seventh and Brad Lincoln pitched the final two innings.

Brandon Belt hit a solo homer and Pablo Sandoval added a three-run shot off Lincoln in the ninth but it wasn't enough for the NL West-leading Giants, who came in having won three straight and 10 of 13.

Barry Zito, who has won just once in six starts, allowed eight runs, five earned, and a season-high 12 hits in 5 2-3 innings. The lefty, who walked two and struck out two, fell to 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA in six career starts at Rogers Centre.

"He did a great job of putting that (first) inning behind him and pitching well," Bochy said. "He didn't cave in, he kept going."

The Blue Jays jumped on Zito (3-2) in an 11-batter first, taking advantage of two Giants errors. Cabrera reached on a throwing error by Sandoval and Jose Bautista walked before Encarnacion hit an RBI single, advancing to second when Hunter Pence threw home.

Mark DeRosa followed with a liner to center, driving in Bautista, and Encarnacion scored when outfielder Angel Pagan bobbled the ball.

"We made a lot of mistakes today," Bochy said.

Colby Rasmus, Emilio Bonifacio and Cabrera added RBI singles, giving the Blue Jays their biggest inning of the season.

The Giants got one back in the second on a two-out RBI single by Nick Noonan after back-to-back walks by Dickey.

Belt's fifth homer, a solo shot off the facing of the second deck in right in the fourth, cut it to 6-2, but the Blue Jays chased Zito and scored three more runs with a two-out rally in the sixth.

George Kontos came on after singles by Cabrera and Bautista, then gave up an RBI double to Encarnacion, an RBI single to pinch-hitter Adam Lind and an RBI double to Brett Lawrie.

Belt had an RBI double off Lincoln in the eighth, and Sandoval made it 10-6 with his seventh homer in the ninth.

Former Blue Jays infielder Marco Scutaro, who started at DH, extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the third. He finished 3 for 5.

NOTES: Toronto is 12-0 when scoring five or more runs. ... Blue Jays RHP Sergio Santos will have surgery this week to remove bone spurs from his elbow. He's expected to miss six weeks. ... Toronto SS Jose Reyes (sprained left ankle) is out of his walking boot. General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Reyes could be ready to return by the end of June. ... Cabrera, who has played every game this season, will have an MRI Wednesday because of persistent pain in his legs, particularly his left hamstring. ... Bochy said C Buster Posey will start at DH Wednesday. ... Blue Jays RHP Brandon Morrow (neck) has been pushed back to Saturday, and RHP Ramon Ortiz will start against the Giants on Wednesday. ... Toronto RHP Josh Johnson (triceps) is throwing at 120 feet on flat ground is set to pitch off a mound. ... Blue Jays RHP Dustin McGowan has joined Class-A Dunedin on a rehabilitation assignment.