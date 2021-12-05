Expand / Collapse search
Dick Vitale slams Brian Kelly, Lincoln Riley over bolting for greener pastures, calls it unethical

Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million deal with the promise of incentives while Riley penned a reported $110 million deal

Brian Kelly’s untimely departure from Notre Dame has certainly ruffled a few feathers and among them is legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale. 

Vitale, who made his return to the broadcasting booth this month after announcing his cancer diagnosis in October, took to Twitter on Friday to call out Kelly and Lincoln Riley for their decisions to move on to different college football programs.  

BRIAN KELLY’S FAREWELL TO NOTRE DAME LEAKS OUT IN VIRAL VIDEO

"Brian Kelly & Lincoln Riley leaving [Notre Dame] & [Oklahoma] / wonder how can u just walk away from players that gave heart/soul/blood to at the most vital time of the year," he wrote. "Yes to some $$$ count more than what is right / it wasn’t like they were starving making millions." 

Vitale drove his point home, seemingly saying money was the driving cause for the departures. 

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 14:  Commentator Dick Vitale looks on before action between the Boston Celtics and the LA Clippers at TD Garden on February 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 14:  Commentator Dick Vitale looks on before action between the Boston Celtics and the LA Clippers at TD Garden on February 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. ((Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images))

"Coaches with ethics ala Jay Wright, Tom Izzo, Coach K, Mark Few & many others would never check out on their TEAMS for $$$ with a chance for glory after a super year," he said in another tweet. "How can Brian Kelly give [Notre Dame] players a 3 min talk after they busted their guts for him? For him easy $$."

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly receives congratulations after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly receives congratulations after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Kelly is LSU’s new head coach after signing a 10-year, $95 million deal with the promise of incentives while Riley will take over at USC for a reported $110 million. 

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

They join Alabama’s Nick Saban as the top three highest-paid college football coaches. 

