Dick Vitale slams Brian Kelly, Lincoln Riley over bolting for greener pastures, calls it unethical

Brian Kelly’s untimely departure from Notre Dame has certainly ruffled a few feathers and among them is legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale.

Vitale, who made his return to the broadcasting booth this month after announcing his cancer diagnosis in October, took to Twitter on Friday to call out Kelly and Lincoln Riley for their decisions to move on to different college football programs.

"Brian Kelly & Lincoln Riley leaving [Notre Dame] & [ Oklahoma ] / wonder how can u just walk away from players that gave heart/soul/blood to at the most vital time of the year," he wrote. "Yes to some $$$ count more than what is right / it wasn’t like they were starving making millions."

Vitale drove his point home, seemingly saying money was the driving cause for the departures.

"Coaches with ethics ala Jay Wright, Tom Izzo, Coach K, Mark Few & many others would never check out on their TEAMS for $$$ with a chance for glory after a super year," he said in another tweet. "How can Brian Kelly give [Notre Dame] players a 3 min talk after they busted their guts for him? For him easy $$."

Kelly is LSU’s new head coach after signing a 10-year, $95 million deal with the promise of incentives while Riley will take over at USC for a reported $110 million.