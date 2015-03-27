Diaz leads North Florida over Kennesaw State 71-56

Andres Diaz scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half as North Florida defeated Kennesaw State 71-56 on Thursday night.

The Ospreys (7-12, 4-4 Atlantic Sun Conference) won back-to-back games for only the second time this season while preventing the Owls (5-13, 3-5) from winning three straight for the first time.

With North Florida holding a 34-33 halftime edge, the Ospreys went on a 13-2 run to open the second half. Brad Haugabrook scored all six of his points in the spurt and had three assists.

North Florida held Kennesaw State to just 34.8 percent shooting in the second half (8 of 23), including 1 of 15 from 3-point range.

Jerron Granberry added 19 points for the Ospreys, who shot 54.3 percent from the field (25 of 46) for the game and 65 percent (13 of 20) in the second half.

Markeith Cummings finished with 20 points to pace the Owls.