Diamondbacks open set in San Diego

The San Diego Padres didn't give the Diamondbacks much help Backs hope game series at Petco Park.

Arizona holds the top spot in the division by seven games over San Francisco, which was able to keep the pressure on thanks to a three-game sweep of San Diego to begin the week. The Giants picked up their fifth straight win on Thursday while the Diamondbacks were off, keeping Arizona's magic number to capture the division at six.

The Padres couldn't handle the Giants' duo of starter Tim Lincecum and slugger Carlos Beltran, who hit two solo homers in helping to hand San Diego a 3-1 defeat on Wednesday.

Jesus Guzman hit an RBI double for San Diego in the first inning after Aubrey Huff's error at first base. Mat Latos, meanwhile, struck out eight over seven innings, but still took the loss.

"It was a good matchup," said Padres manager Bud Black, "Lincecum just out- pitched him and Beltran had a good day."

San Diego has lost six of seven and fell to just 3-17 in its last 20 games.

Arizona is also coming off a loss, just its fourth in 22 games, following a 3-2 setback to the Dodgers on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks lost even though Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw was ejected in the sixth inning for hitting Gerardo Parra with a pitch.

Parra saw a pitch sail over his head in Tuesday's meeting before hitting a home run that he stood and admired before rounding the bases. After crossing the plate, Parra and Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis exchanged words, and Kershaw could be seen yelling from the dugout.

That incident put the umpires on alert and led to Kershaw's quick ejection.

"Before the game, we were told if there was any intent we would be ejected," Arizona starter Daniel Hudson said. "That came from Major League Baseball."

Hudson yielded two runs and five hits through seven frames and had his four- game winning streak stopped.

"They got two runs in the first off four infield singles, that's baseball," Hudson said. "I had better command overall and got locked in after that."

The Diamondbacks took three of four from the Padres last weekend, giving them a victory in six of seven and 14 of the past 19 meetings overall. Arizona's Wade Miley squared off against Tim Stauffer of San Diego in Saturday's meeting and the two will rematch tonight after neither got a decision last weekend.

Miley had won three straight starts, giving up four runs in that span, since losing his major league debut on Aug. 20, but matched career highs with five runs allowed and four walks over his five-inning outing. Arizona eventually won the 24-year-old southpaw's first ever meeting with the Padres.

Stauffer, meanwhile, avoided a fourth straight loss with his no-decision as he was charged with three runs on six hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings. He has a 7.58 earned run average over his four starts since his last win on Aug. 18 and is 8-12 on the year with a 3.87 ERA.

The 29-year-old righty also remained winless in his career against Arizona. In 10 games, including four starts, versus the club, Stauffer is 0-2 with a 2.65 ERA.