Diamondbacks agree to terms with Hill

The Arizona Diamondbacks made it official on year contract with infielder Aaron Hill.

No financial terms of the deal were disclosed, but the Arizona Republic reported on Monday that it is worth at least $10 million.

Hill, 29, was acquired by Arizona along with fellow infielder John McDonald in an August deal with the Blue Jays that saw infielder Kelly Johnson head to Toronto.

Over his 33 games with the Diamondbacks down the stretch, he batted .315 with two home runs and 16 RBI. All told, the California native finished with eight homers, 27 doubles and 61 RBI with a .246 average in 137 total games.

In his seven seasons in the majors, Hill has hit .267 with 98 homers and 425 RBI in 908 games -- all but 33 of those with Toronto.