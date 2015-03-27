Di Natale signs Udinese extension

Udinese striker Antonio Di Natale has signed a one-year contract extension that ties him to the club through the 2013-14 season.

Di Natale's previous contract was set to expire after the upcoming season, but he will now spend the next two campaigns with his current club.

A statement from Udinese read: "Udinese Calcio announces, with satisfaction, that it has extended the agreement with captain Antonio Di Natale for a further season. The contract will expire on June 30, 2014."

The 34-year-old played a big part in Udinese finishing third in Serie A last season as he led the league in goals with 23.

He was also a member of Italy's Euro 2012 squad which reached the final before losing to Spain.

Di Natale has the distinction of being the only player to score a goal against the Spanish at this summer's competition, which he did in a 1-1 draw between the two sides during the group stage.