Dexter McCluster: 'Just let me play'

After a season in which he failed to make an impact on offense, Tennessee Titans running back Dexter McCluster is hoping to get a chance to show what he can do.

"I came in with high expectations for myself," McCluster said, per the Tennessean. "But when it came to the games last year, I never really got a lot of opportunity to do much. I'm looking forward to that changing this year."

The versatile McCluster, who has worked as both a running back and a wide receiver during his career ran 40 times for 131 yards and caught 26 passes for 197 yards last season. He also returned 22 punts for 155 yards.

McCluster said all he's lacking is the playing time to show his versatility can be an asset.

"When people say, 'How do you use this guy?' or they claim they can't use him, I say, 'Just let me play,' " McCluster said. "That's all I ask: 'Let me prove to you what I can do.' "

Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt said one of the problems with utilizing McCluster properly last season stemmed from the fact the Titans were usually trailing in games. The team hopes that will change in 2015.

"I'd like to say that we plan on using him like we thought we were going to use him," Whisenhunt said. "We didn't really get to a lot of those things because when you're down by a couple of touchdowns, they're not going to respect some of the things that he can do well."

McCluster signed a three-year contract with the Titans after spending the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He said he's looking forward to showing he's still the same dynamic player that earned a Pro Bowl berth as a punt returner in 2013.

"It's just about the opportunity," McCluster said. "I want to be that spark plug. When the team needs something to happen, I want to be the guy to spark it up. I can do anything the coaches ask of me: run the ball, catch it, whatever needs to be done."

