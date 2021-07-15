Devin Booker no-call draws massive scrutiny toward NBA refs in Game 4

NBA referees drew scrutiny on Wednesday when it appeared Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker fouled Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday late in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals and it wasn’t called.

Booker, who was leading the Suns in scoring and had five fouls already on him, chased down Holiday and tried to block his shot. It appeared Booker clearly fouled him but the referees didn’t see it that way.

The no-call drew a massive amount of criticism on social media.

Booker led all scorers with 42 points on 17-of-28 shooting. But the Suns couldn’t get the job done on the road and Milwaukee won the game, 109-103.

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a clutch block on Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton hit two clutch shots to give the Bucks the win and to tie the series at two games apiece.

Ayton was given an alley-oop attempt with 1:14 remaining in the game and Antetokounmpo met him at the rim and denied the Suns the chance to tie the game. Middleton hit a shot to go up two points on the Bucks’ offensive possession before the block and about a minute later put Milwaukee up four points.

Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks. Middleton led Milwaukee with 40 points six rebounds and four assists. He was 15-for-33 from the field.

Game 5 is set to be in Phoenix on Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET.