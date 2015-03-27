Devils hold off Flyers for 6-4 win

Kurtis Foster scored two power-play goals 4 win Saturday afternoon.

When Foster struck on another two-man advantage, his tally gave the visitors a 6-0 cushion. And the contest hadn't even reached the midway point.

New Jersey goaltender Johan Hedberg made 17 saves through the first two periods, but was beaten four times on 24 shots in the third. Ultimately, the Flyers rally fell short.

Ilya Kovalchuk registered a goal and two assists for the Devils, who have won three in a row after going into the All-Star break with three consecutive losses.

Sergei Bobrovsky surrendered six New Jersey goals on 23 shots and was replaced by Ilya Bryzgalov in the second period. Bryzgalov finished with eight saves -- he needed to make only one in the third -- for Philadelphia, which had gained at least a point in its previous five games (3-0-2).

Wayne Simmonds put the Flyers on the board 3:58 into the third and they scored their next three goals in a 4:08 span to create doubt in the game's outcome.

After Jaromir Jagr notched his first goal since December 29 at Pittsburgh, Claude Giroux scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the slot. Jakub Voracek buried a rebound at 13:31, and the Flyers relentless pressure led to New Jersey defenseman Andy Greene tripping Jagr with 23 seconds remaining.

But the Devils overcame a flurry with Bryzgalov on the bench.

"Philadelphia is one of the highest scoring teams in the league and you get into this building, momentum shifts and the crowd gets into it. You can see what can happen," New Jersey head coach Peter DeBoer said when asked if he was concerned going into the third. "We did enough to win. Like I said, this isn't an easy place to win in. We will take it."

New Jersey was scoreless in 14 power-play chances in three previous meetings this season against the Flyers, but snapped its drought on a two-man advantage as Patrik Elias fed Foster for a one-timer at the 3:05 mark of the first period.

Later in the frame, the Devils appeared to catch a break with the Flyers on a power play as no whistle blew when Dainius Zubrus knocked down Giroux at the point. The non-call led to an odd-man rush, and Kovalchuk wound up scoring New Jersey's NHL-leading 12th short-handed goal with 57 seconds remaining.

"I'm pretty sure it was a penalty," Giroux said about the play that led to Kovalchuk's tally. "I actually like those two refs, so I don't want to rip them."

Zubrus lit the lamp with just 0.4 seconds remaining to give New Jersey a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

To make matters worse for Philadelphia, Scott Hartnell took a high-sticking penalty just as Zubrus scored, and Devils captain Zach Parise banged home his own rebound for a power-play goal 38 seconds into the second period.

Alexei Ponikarovsky beat Bobrovsky 59 seconds later, and Foster put New Jersey up 6-0 at 8:22 of the middle stanza.

Game Notes

The Flyers set a new franchise record for largest single-period shot differential (plus-23) in the third...Ponikarovsky registered his 300th career point with the secondary assist on Zubrus' goal...New Jersey was 4- for-7 on man advantage and now has scored a power-play goal in a season- high four consecutive games...The Flyers were 1-for-7 on the power play. They have at least one power-play goal in six straight...The Devils have won their last three games in Philadelphia.