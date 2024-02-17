Expand / Collapse search
Devils, Flyers embrace city roots with pregame outfits ahead of MetLife Stadium game

The Devils, Flyers, Rangers and Islanders will play at the Meadowlands this weekend

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The NHL's Stadium Series is back in the tri-state area, and the teams in Saturday's games are taking full advantage of the moment.

Ten years after the New York Rangers, Islanders and New Jersey Devils played at Yankee Stadium, the three teams and the Philadelphia Flyers will all suit up at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

Saturday's matchup features the Battle of the Turnpike between the Devils and Flyers.

Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier

Timo Meier, left, and Jesper Bratt of the New Jersey Devils pose prior to the 2024 Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium Feb. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Both teams enjoyed family nights on the football field's ice rink, and they entered the stadium Saturday with top-notch pregame outfits.

The Devils wore Italian jumpsuits with cappuccino cups, embracing "The Sopranos," "Jersey Shore" and Tommy Cutlets.

Devils dressed in italian gear

The New Jersey Devils pose for a photo prior to playing the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium Feb. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Flyers tapped into their own roots by rocking sweatsuits in homage to Philly hero Rocky Balboa.

Flyers dressed as Rocky

(L-R) Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway and Nick Seeler of the Philadelphia Flyers pose in "Rocky" outfits prior to playing the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium Feb. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The puck drops between the Devils and Flyers at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Rangers and Islanders will face off tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET. And even though the crowd will heavily favor the Rangers, the Islanders will be designated the home team.

That's because the Blueshirts have a contractual clause that says they only play "home games" at Madison Square Garden.

Stadium Series

The New York Rangers practice at MetLife Stadium Feb. 16, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

All four Metropolitan Division rivals are in the thick of the playoff race. The Devils are two points out of a wild-card spot, while the Flyers sit in the playoffs as the third-place team in the division. The Isles are three points out, and the Rangers are in first place.