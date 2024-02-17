Devils, Flyers embrace city roots with pregame outfits ahead of MetLife Stadium game

The NHL's Stadium Series is back in the tri-state area, and the teams in Saturday's games are taking full advantage of the moment.

Ten years after the New York Rangers, Islanders and New Jersey Devils played at Yankee Stadium, the three teams and the Philadelphia Flyers will all suit up at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

Saturday's matchup features the Battle of the Turnpike between the Devils and Flyers.

Both teams enjoyed family nights on the football field's ice rink, and they entered the stadium Saturday with top-notch pregame outfits.

The Devils wore Italian jumpsuits with cappuccino cups, embracing "The Sopranos," "Jersey Shore" and Tommy Cutlets.

The Flyers tapped into their own roots by rocking sweatsuits in homage to Philly hero Rocky Balboa.

The puck drops between the Devils and Flyers at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Rangers and Islanders will face off tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET. And even though the crowd will heavily favor the Rangers, the Islanders will be designated the home team.

That's because the Blueshirts have a contractual clause that says they only play "home games" at Madison Square Garden.

All four Metropolitan Division rivals are in the thick of the playoff race. The Devils are two points out of a wild-card spot, while the Flyers sit in the playoffs as the third-place team in the division. The Isles are three points out, and the Rangers are in first place.